Disney's Supermassive 100 Movie Legacy Animated Film Blu-ray Box Set Is Back
Pre-orders for the 100-film Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection Blu-ray are back for Disney's 100th anniversary.
The Walt Disney company officially celebrates its 100th birthday today, October 16th, but the party has raged on since the beginning of 2023 with an endless amount of merch ranging from apparel to Funko Pops to LEGO sets. One of the biggest items released thus far was the ridiculously massive Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection Blu-ray box set. Despite also having a massive price tag, the set was recently out of stock. However, it's back for Disney's birthday, and everything you need to know can be found below.
The set will contain 100 animated films from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar (titles listed below) bundled together in a self-standing, hardbound, three-volume set that "unfolds into your own storybook" with original theatrical poster art. It will also include digital codes for each movie, a collectible lithograph from Disney Animation's new musical comedy Wish, a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney 100 engraving, and a numbered certificate of authenticity.
Pre-orders for the set are priced at an eye-watering, bowel-shaking, $1500 here at Walmart as an exclusive. The price is clearly to steep for many, but this is an extremely limited edition release, so expect collectors to resell it for twice as much after they sell out. That said, you can probably buy all of the Blu-rays cheaper individually and Disney is beginning to roll out 4K versions of these films, but if you're looking for a bundle deal then this set isn't for you.
The complete list of films included on the set are as follows:
- Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
- Pinocchio (1940)
- Fantasia (1940)
- Dumbo (1941)
- Bambi (1942)
- Saludos Amigos (1943)
- The Three Caballeros (1945)
- Make Mine Music (1946)
- Fun And Fancy Free (1947)
- Melody Time (1948)
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
- Cinderella (1950)
- Alice in Wonderland (1951)
- Peter Pan (1953)
- Lady and the Tramp (1955)
- Sleeping Beauty (1959)
- One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
- The Sword in the Stone (1963)
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Aristocats (1970)
- Robin Hood (1973)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
- The Rescuers (1977)
- The Fox and The Hound (1981)
- The Black Cauldron (1985)
- The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
- Oliver & Company (1988)
- The Little Mermaid (1989)
- The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Aladdin (1992)
- Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- The Lion King (1994)
- A Goofy Movie (1995)
- Pocahontas (1995)
- Toy Story (1995)
- James and the Giant Peach (1996)
- The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
- Hercules (1997)
- Mulan (1998)
- A Bug's Life (1998)
- Tarzan (1999)
- Toy Story 2 (1999)
- Fantasia/2000 (2000)
- The Tigger Movie (2000)
- Dinosaur (2000
- The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
- Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
- Monsters, Inc. (2001)
- Return to Never Land (2002)
- Lilo & Stitch (2002)
- Treasure Planet (2002)
- The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
- Piglet's Big Movie (2003)
- Finding Nemo (2003)
- Brother Bear (2003)
- Home on the Range (2004)
- The Incredibles (2004)
- Pooh's Heffalump Movie (2005)
- Chicken Little (2005)
- Cars (2006)
- Meet the Robinsons (2007)
- Ratatouille (2007)
- Wall•E (2008)
- Tinker Bell (2008)
- Bolt (2008)
- Up (2009)
- The Princess and the Frog (2009)
- Toy Story 3 (2010)
- Tangled (2010)
- Cars 2 (2011)
- Winnie the Pooh (2011)
- Brave (2012)
- Frankenweenie (2012)
- Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
- Monsters University (2013)
- Planes (2013)
- Frozen (2013)
- Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)
- Big Hero 6 (2014)
- Inside Out (2015)
- The Good Dinosaur (2015)
- Zootopia (2016)
- Finding Dory (2016)
- Moana (2016)
- Cars 3 (2017)
- Coco (2017)
- Incredibles 2 (2018)
- Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
- Toy Story 4 (2019)
- Frozen 2 (2019)
- Onward (2020)
- Soul (2020)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
- Luca (2021)
- Turning Red (2022)
- Lightyear (2022)
- Strange World (2022)
- Elemental (2023)