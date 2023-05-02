Disney 100 LEGO Villain Icons and Disney Duos Sets Are Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO has opened up pre-orders for two new sets in the Disney 100th anniversary lineup. The 43227 Villain Icons and 43226 Disney Duos sets are priced at $129.99 and $44.99 respectively with a ship date set for June 1st. Details about each of these new drops can be found below.

43227 Villain Icons (1540 pieces) - Pre-order at LEGO.com: This extremely unique LEGO set is designed for adults, and tasks fans with building VHS cases for Disney's Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty, a VHS tape of The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast in book form, an Alice in Wonderland Queen of Hearts playing card, Snow White's poison apple and Captain Hook's pocket watch from Peter Pan. It also includes LEGO minifigures of Disney's Maleficent, the Evil Queen in Disguise from Snow White, Gaston from Beauty and the Beast and Jafar Genie from Aladdin. By the looks of things, this set would make for an amazing bookend.

43226 Disney Duos (553 pieces) – Pre-order at LEGO.com: Includes 4 pairs of posable, brick-built companion characters: Lumiere and Cogsworth from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Pua and Hei Hei from Moana, Nemo and Squirt from Finding Nemo and Meeko and Percy from Pocahontas. Each pair comes with a display stand featuring a Disney 100th anniversary display sign.

You can check out more Disney 100 LEGO releases here at the LEGO shop. Previous Releases include minifigures and the UP house, The LEGO Group had the following to say about the collection:

"Disney100 is a celebration of timeless storytelling and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century. To commemorate 100 years of Disney, the LEGO Group is inviting families to share the wonder of storytelling, imagination, and creative play that LEGO Disney has inspired over the 24 years since it launched."