Disney's The Little Mermaid Trailer Reveals First Look at Live-Action Ariel

The latest Disney princess has officially arrived, with Walt Disney Studios debuting the first look at its live-action take on The Little Mermaid during Friday's D23 Expo. The upcoming film, which will remake the 1989 classic for a new generation, is anchored by Halle Bailey as Ariel — and the newly-released teaser trailer provided the first look at what she will look like in costume. Additionally, the teaser showcased a segment of Bailey singing "Part of Your World," arguably the original movie's most iconic song.

"I feel like I'm dreaming, and I'm just grateful." Bailey said in 2019 of landing the role. "And I don't pay attention to the negativity. I just feel like this role is something bigger than me, and greater, and it's going to be beautiful. I'm just so excited to be a part of it."

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Diggs' Hamilton co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"There are things I've learned about how you have to work to integrate songs into story, and how it has to feel earned. It can't just be sort of put there, placed there, because you feel there should be a song," Marshall previously told ComicBook.com. "It has to be a song that's earned, that takes you there. And so as we're working on, in a way, fleshing out The Little Mermaid — Ariel has one song in the animated film — and so we're looking for maybe more material."

"Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda are coming on board to write some lyrics, so that's exciting, to sort of take what was there, which is so beloved, but also find a way to create a live-action version of it," Marshall said, adding "the lessons of creating an original musical have been very helpful so far."

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.