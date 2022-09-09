The Little Mermaid Trailer Released at D23 Expo

Get ready to go under the sea, because the first look at Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid has officially arrived. The studio unveiled the first footage from the highly-anticipated film during this weekend's D23 Expo. A remake of the beloved 1989 movie musical of the same name, the film will star Halle Bailey as Ariel, with Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.



Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

"Oh man. I mean, that was so cool," Awkwafina revealed to ComicBook.com last year. "I mean, each one of these experiences is mind blowing in their own respect and very special, and for that one, it was so cool to work with Rob Marshall and Lin-Manuel [Miranda]. And I think that the world's going to really, really like it.'

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns), with a script from David Magee and Jane Goldman. The film is expected to feature original songs from the 1989 animated blockbuster, as well as new tracks composed by Alan Menken and Diggs' Hamilton co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"There are things I've learned about how you have to work to integrate songs into story, and how it has to feel earned. It can't just be sort of put there, placed there, because you feel there should be a song," Marshall previously told ComicBook.com. "It has to be a song that's earned, that takes you there. And so as we're working on, in a way, fleshing out The Little Mermaid — Ariel has one song in the animated film — and so we're looking for maybe more material."

"Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda are coming on board to write some lyrics, so that's exciting, to sort of take what was there, which is so beloved, but also find a way to create a live-action version of it," Marshall said, adding "the lessons of creating an original musical have been very helpful so far."

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26, 2023.