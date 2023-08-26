District 9 Director Has Grim Update on Sequel Chances

When it premiered in 2009, District 9 became an unintentional phenomenon. The sci-fi film ended up being a smash success at the box office, and earned four nominations at the subsequent Academy Awards. It has been over a decade since the film's debut, but the speculation over whether or not it could get a sequel has remained. Neill Blomkamp, who directed and co-wrote the film based on his previous short film Alive in Joburg, recently addressed the possibility — and didn't sound too optimistic. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Blomkamp revealed that he isn't even sure if he currently wants to follow up on District 9, but he argued that the movie will "probably get made" at some point.

"Yeah, they would be tied to it," Blomkamp said of Sony Pictures. "I don't know if it's getting made or not. I don't know if I even want to make that right now, but at some point down the line, it'll probably get made."

What Would a District 9 Sequel Be About?

The District 9 sequel, tentatively titled District 10, does not have any confirmed plot details. In 2022, Blomkamp told IGN that District 10 would be inspired by a component of real-life American history, although he didn't clarify which one.

"That script continues to be written," Blomkamp said at the time. "It's looking good. It took a decade to figure out, to come up with a reason why to make that film as opposed to just making a sequel," he explained. "There was a topic in American history that the second I realized that that fit into the world of District 9, it felt like an awesome way to do a sequel. So yeah, it continues to be developed and it's getting a lot closer."

Who Is Writing the District 9 Sequel?

Blomkamp most recently revealed in 2021 that he, Terri Tatchell, and District 9 star Sharlto Copley were working on a script for District 10. In an interview with ComicBook.com last year, Copley gave an update on what that process has been like.

"We do," Copley told ComicBook.com. "I mean, we came so close to doing it. So hopefully, after his next movie, maybe we'll do it then."

What Is Neill Blomkamp's New Movie?

Blomkamp's most recent film is Gran Turismo, in which a player wins a series of Nissan-sponsored video game competitions through his gaming skills and becomes a real-life professional race car driver. It is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, who became a professional race car driver after years of playing the popular Gran Turismo video game series.

The cast of Gran Turismo includes David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou.

What do you think of the latest update about the District 9 sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Gran Turismo is now playing exclusively in theaters.