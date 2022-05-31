District 9 Director Provides Update on Sequel District 10

✖

Fans of District 9 have been wondering about a sequel for years now. Director Neil Blomkamp told people waiting on District 10 that they're still trying to get that script together. In a conversation with Dexerto, the filmmaker explained that "I am still working on it… the answers is it's within the near future." In this outing, he would be looking towards an event in American history for inspiration rather than Africa. So, ironing out the details and making sure everything lines up would be pretty important. District 9 was huge when it dropped and was nominated for an Academy Award back in 2009. The movie does make sense for a sequel for some studio because it touted a lean $30 million budget. This year's performance of mid-market movies has proven that the right story can absolutely deliver for you at the box office. Check out what Blomkamp had to say to IGN right here.

"That script continues to be written. It's looking good. It took a decade to figure out, to come up with a reason why to make that film as opposed to just making a sequel," he explained. "There was a topic in American history that the second I realized that that fit into the world of District 9, it felt like an awesome way to do a sequel. So yeah, it continues to be developed and it's getting a lot closer."

Last year, Blomkamp spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how a sequel would feel when compared to the original. Expect things to be pared down quite a bit. "I think the approach of the first film is correct," the director said. "It's just really a question of the script."

He expanded, "If there's slightly more stuff happening in the script, then you need slightly more money. But I think it would still be as stripped-down and bare bones as we could make it. That becomes more nimble and more creative, and personally, I like that." Blomkamp also reflected on the use of visual effects budgets in modern movies and how costs have ballooned in the time since District 9 was first produced, noting that perhaps those costs could be done more efficiently but he thinks costs will only continue to rise.

"There's no question that you don't need the expenditure that the big franchise movies use," the director continued. "But as everything shifts towards at-home streaming with fewer and fewer theatrical releases, I think that the theatrical releases that happen are probably going to be more event-driven, giant spectacles to get people to go to theaters. So I think it actually is economically justifiable to go really big on the stuff that people are going to watch in movie theaters, as a reason to differentiate it from what you're getting at home. So, yes, it could be more efficient, but I also understand why it's happening, economically."

Would you like to see a District 10? Let us know down in the comments!