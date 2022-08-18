District 9 Star Still Hopeful for Sequel (Exclusive)

Beast star Sharlto Copley is still holding out hope for a sequel to District 9, a project that he recently suggested could go into production soon. The long-in-development District 10, which Copley suggested had been put on the back burner as a result of political issues tied to the film's themes, is apparently closer than ever, with Copley and director Neil Blomkamp both committed to making it a reality. District 9, which made both of them household names for genre fans, is more than a decade in the rear-view mirror at this point.

After all this time, do Copley and Blomkamp still talk about the idea? We asked the star.

"We do," Copley told ComicBook.com. "I mean, we came so close to doing it. So hopefully, after his next movie, maybe we'll do it then."

Copley shared his take as part of the press tour for Beast, a movie starring Idris Elba and coming to theaters on Friday. You can check out the official synopsis for that film below.

Sometimes the rustle in the bushes actually is a monster. Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in a pulse-pounding new thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator. Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley, Russian Doll series, Maleficent), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them. Iyana Halley (The Hate U Give, This is Us series) plays Daniels' 18-year-old daughter, Meredith, and Leah Sava Jeffries (Rel series, Empire series) plays his 13-year-old, Norah. From visceral, experiential filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur, the director of Everest and Universal Pictures' 2 Guns and Contraband, Beast is produced by Will Packer, the blockbuster producer of Girls Trip, the Ride Along franchise, and ten movies that have opened No. 1 at the U.S. box office, including Night School, No Good Deed and Think Like a Man, by James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions, and by Baltasar Kormákur. The film is written by Ryan Engle (Rampage, Non-Stop) from an original story by Jaime Primak Sullivan and is executive produced by Jaime Primak Sullivan and Bernard Bellew.

Stay tuned for more details on District 10.

