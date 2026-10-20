Divergent Author Won’t Rule Out Movie Adaptation of New Series Book (But Says It’s “Alright” If It Doesn’t Happen)

2014 was a huge year for fans of dystopian stories, at least in terms of the big screen. Not only was The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 the second biggest movie at the box office that year, but films like X-Men: Days of Future Past, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and even Interstellar were all box office hits as well. It was also the year that we got Divergent, the adaptation of Veronica Roth’s novel of the same name, but while that film was a box office hit, just a few years later the movie franchise would end after the poor performance of the third film, Allegiant. Now, Roth is back with a new novel revisiting the world of Divergent — and she isn’t ruling out a movie.

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Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about her new book The Sixth Faction, Roth said that while she’s not focused on the book getting its own film adaptation, it would be “really fun” if an adaptation were to happen.

“I sent it to the people I needed to send it to,” Roth said. “But I’m so focused on books; that’s my preferred medium. If something happens, that’ll be really fun, and if it doesn’t, that’s alright.”

A The Sixth Faction Movie Wouldn’t Be a Continuation of the Divergent Movies

For fans of the Divergent franchise, the idea of a movie adaptation of The Sixth Faction may sound like an exciting prospect, one that would potentially give closure to the series that was denied fans when the fourth film, Ascendant, was cancelled. However, it’s important to understand that that might not necessarily be the case. The Sixth Faction is a Divergent story, yes, but it’s not a continuation of Divergent. You can think of the new book as an alternative universe, if you will. In The Sixth Faction, we will follow Beatrice “Tris” Prior as she makes a very different choice than she did in the original Divergent series: instead of choosing to join the fearless Dauntless faction, she makes a different choice. Considering that Tris’ leap to Dauntless helped set off the entire course of events that resulted in revolution in the original series, a different choice from the outset may very well net different results.

What that means is that if The Sixth Faction were to get a movie adaptation, it would be its own story and wouldn’t actually conclude the Divergent movie franchise as we know it. It also wouldn’t be a complete story on its own. The Sixth Faction is the first book in a duology from Roth with the next book, The Last Testimony, out next year. It’s unclear how this story will end (you’ll have to read the next book!) but it is entirely possible that the ending of this version of Tris’ story might be very different than the original — or the same, just in a different way. In either case, it won’t finish what the first movies started, but it could very much be its own thing. That might honestly be better.

Have you read The Sixth Faction? Would you like to see it get the movie treatment? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.