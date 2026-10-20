James Gunn Debunks Recent Batsuit Rumors & Clarifies Blue Beetle’s DCU Status

Just like the last time that DC launched a brand new cinematic universe and started things off with a new Superman movie, the big question that fans had was: “Well, what about Batman?” James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU has been forthcoming about plans to include Batman on the big screen alongside its other key heroes from the beginning, but so far that hasn’t translated into anyone actually taking on the role or any concrete details about when that might happen. That said, Batman has already made an appearance in the DCU, though it was just his shadowy silhouette in the animated Creature Commandos.

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As he often does when we most need him, James Gunn took to social media to answer some fan questions about what’s coming up, including one specifically about Batman. When a fan asked, “Will Batman’s suit have the same texture as Superman’s suit?” Gunn replied, “Batman’s suit isn’t designed yet.” Frankly, this confirmation by Gunn shouldn’t surprise anyone, in part because the version of Batman that we’ve seen was so hidden in shadows (and already appearing in a stylized TV show) that it shouldn’t be taken as gospel for all of Batman’s future appearances. That wasn’t all Gunn said, though.

James Gunn Addresses Big DCU Canon Questions

The look of Batman was just one topic that Gunn offered a rapid-fire response to, others include: Is Wally West (the third Flash in DC Comics) currently active? Gunn replied: “Who knows?” Is James writing and directing the Teen Titans movie? “No.” And are the Shazam and Black Adam movies (including the Justice Society) canon to the new DCU? Again, Gunn offered a singular “No.”

The longest reply that Gunn had was another canon question, this one about Blue Beetle. It’s easy to see why fans are confused by this one, as the film directed by Ángel Manuel Soto was produced by a previous regime at Warner Bros. and could have very easily been left behind (like Shazam). That said, Gunn has already confirmed that the version of the character played by Xolo Maridueña is making his return in Man of Tomorrow. Gunn opened up a bit about the canon status of the character, noting: “Blue Beetle the character is canon. We have not said the movie is.”

Once again, it’s easy to see why this is a confusing concept, since it’s Gunn cherry-picking details from a previous continuity and deciding to keep them. It’s something that comics have also done, sometimes to disastrous effect, and one that will no doubt keep fans confused. To add even more to the confusion, the DCU has routinely confirmed that Gunn’s own The Suicide Squad, released two years before Blue Beetle and very much a DCEU continuation, remains canon.

That said, it’s easy to say the Blue Beetle character is canon and the movie isn’t if the DCU decides to explore story details that weren’t set up in that film, or make changes, like the potential arrival of Ted Kord. At the end of the day, though, it’s proving to be a challenge to keep track of what is/isn’t canon when a hard reset wasn’t utilized, and it’s something Gunn will continue to have to clarify online.