Django/Zorro: Antonio Banderas Reveals Conversation Quentin Tarantino Had With Him About Crossover

Antonio Banderas is an Academy Award-nominated actor known for an array of films including Desperado, Interview with the Vampire, Puss in Boots, Pain and Glory, and much more. Currently, the actor is promoting his newest film, Official Competition, which is playing in select theatres and has a 93% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the new film, Banderas recently had a chat with USA Today and discussed one of his most iconic roles, Zorro in the 1998 film The Mask of Zorro. Turns out, Quentin Tarantino once approached him about doing a Zorro crossover with Django, the titular character played by Jamie Foxx in Taratino's 2012 film, Django Unchained. Apparently, there were some talks of a comic as well as a movie, but nothing came to fruition.

"He talked to me, I think on the Oscar night [in 2020] when I was nominated for Pain and Glory. We saw each other at one of those parties. He just came up to me and I was like, 'In your hands? Yeah, man!' Because Quentin just has that nature to do those type of movies and give them quality. Even if they are based on those types of B-movies of the '60s and '70s, he can take that material and do something really interesting. We've never worked together, but it would be great because of him, because of Jamie Foxx, and because of [playing] Zorro again when he's a little bit older. It would be fantastic and funny and crazy," Banderas shared.

While there are no current plans for Banderas to step back into the role of Zorro, there are two Zorro projects currently in the works. At the beginning of the year, it was revealed that the upcoming woman-led Zorro series was moving to The CW. The show is set to be a contemporary, gender-bent take on the classic myth. The project is being written by The Book of Boba Fett director, Robert Rodriguez, alongside his sister, Rebecca Rodriguez, who has helmed episodes of Doom Patrol and Snowpiercer. Robert Rodriguez was originally supposed to direct the 1998 film and even cast Banderas in the titular role before leaving the project. Martin Campbell went on to helm the film.

At the end of last year, it was also announced that That '70s Show alum, Wilmer Valderrama, would be starring in another Zorro reboot for Disney. "I'll tell you this: This will be a Zorro for this generation," Valderrama recently said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "And it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity."

