Zorro: Robert Rodriguez’s Gender-Bent Reimagining Moves From NBC to The CW

Back in 2019, it was announced that NBC was developing a Zorro series. The show is set to be a contemporary, gender-bent take on the classic myth. The project is being written by The Book of Boba Fett director, Robert Rodriguez, alongside his sister, Rebecca Rodriguez, who has helmed episodes of Doom Patrol and Snowpiercer. According to a new report from Deadline, the show is now being moved from NBC to The CW.

Zorro is described as following “a young Latinx woman seeking vengeance for her father’s murder” who “joins a secret society and adopts the outlaw persona of Zorro.” In addition to the Rodriguezes, the new Zorro is also being developed by Sean Tretta, Ben Silverman, and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate with CBS Studios. It was announced a while back that Rodrigeuezes would executive producers the show with Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, but it’s been reported that she is no longer attached to the project.

This won’t be Rodriguez’s first run-in with Zorro, as he was originally going to direct the 1998 film adaptation, The Mask of Zorro, and even cast Antonio Banderas in the titular role before leaving the project. Martin Campbell went on to helm the film.

At the end of last year, it was announced that That ’70s Show alum, Wilmer Valderrama, would be starring in another Zorro reboot for Disney.

“We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style – with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor of the original, iconic Zorro,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, shared in December. “Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

Originally created in 1919 by pulp writer Johnston McCulley, Zorro is a masked vigilante who dons an all-black costume and mask, and uses his skills to elude or fight criminals. The character was first adapted into live-action with the 1920 silent film The Mark of Zorro and has gotten over forty films across the world. He also has appeared in multiple television series, including the 2006 animated show Zorro: Generation Z.

