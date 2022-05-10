Wilmer Valderrama Teases His Zorro Reboot Series on Disney+

✖

That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama is working with Disney+ to bring Zorro back to the screen. Back in December, it was announced that the Disney streamer was working on a Zorro reboot, with Valderrama on board to star and executive produce. There haven't been many updates about the show since that news first broke, but Valderrama appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday to offer a little tease about what fans can expect.

"I'll tell you this: This will be a Zorro for this generation," Valderrama told Barrymore. "And it'll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it'll be grounded in authenticity."

Valderrama has been busy as of late, starring in NCIS and reprising his role as Fez from That '70s Show on the upcoming Netflix sequel series, That '90s Show. Still, despite a packed schedule, Zorro was a role Valderrama just couldn't ever pass on.

"It is a lot on my plate, but I'm up for the challenge," Valderrama explained. "You come to a point in her life where... we talk about this Mount Everest, right? And I think Zorro is one of those."

"Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero," Valderrama said in a statement when the series was first announced. "As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility in the stories that I help bring to life. To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true."

"We're reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style – with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense and humor of the original, iconic Zorro," said Ayo Davis, who was promoted to replace Marsh as president of Disney Branded Television. "Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come."

Are you looking forward to Wilmer Valderrama's Zorro reboot series? Let us know in the comments!