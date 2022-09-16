Do Revenge Director Teases Sophie Turner Cameo

Earlier today, Netflix shared the first teaser for Do Revenge, the new dark comedy from Thor: Love and Thor co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The upcoming movie is set to star Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) and Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as two teens who team up to help take down each other's bullies. It was previously announced that the movie will also feature Austin Abrams (Euphoria), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Ava Capri (Love, Victor), Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), and Talia Ryder (Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always). During a recent chat with Elle, Robinson teased a cameo from Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner.

"She's so funny, she really went for it, she committed like no other, and to me, what a dream," Robinson shared. "I never thought she would say yes to this and she did. And I'm so grateful to have her screaming at Camila Mendes. Not to toot my own horn, but that's iconic."

Do Revenge will see Mendes as Drea, a popular girl who wants to get back at her boyfriend for leaking her sex tape. Hawke is starring as Eleanor, who was outed by a girl who started a rumor about her. During the interview, Robinson also revealed that they changed the filming location in order to get Hawke into the movie.

"It had to be Maya," Robinson shared, revealing that production was moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta so Hawkeye could film the movie while working on Stranger Things. "And I rewrote it and reset it in Miami. ... They were so perfect that we legit moved the production because if we waited for Maya after Stranger Things, we would've lost Cami. And if we had Cami in L.A., we wouldn't have Maya. I was like, 'Nope, it has to be both of them.' So we moved the whole movie six weeks before production."

"We joke that they are like, the young Hollywood Avengers," Robinson said of the movie's cast. "They call themselves 'The Revengers,' which we love." She added of the casting choices, "They just are all really talented. And they were the best people for these parts."

Are you excited to see Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up in Do Revenge? Tell us in the comments,

Do Revenge drops on Netflix on September 16th.