Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke's Do Revenge Trailer Teaser Released by Netflix

Netflix is bringing together some fan-favorite stars from Stranger Things and Riverdale. Do Revenge is a new dark comedy film that will see Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up to help take down each other's bullies. Today, Netflix shared a teaser for the new movie and revealed the full trailer will be dropping online on Tuesday.

Do Revenge will see Mendes as Drea, a popular girl who wants to get back at her boyfriend for leaking her sex tape. Hawke is starring as Eleanor, who was outed by a girl who started a rumor about her. You can check out Netflix's teaser below:

Trailer Tuesday. 💋 🔪 pic.twitter.com/IQC6cOSm0i — Netflix (@netflix) August 4, 2022

The film was written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson who recently co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder. She is also known for writing and directing Someone Great, creating Sweet/Vicious, and working as a consulting producer on Hawkeye. Robinson recently spoke with Elle about making Do Revenge.

"We backwards-engineered this story of revenge off of 'What would it be like to take the fun, thrillery stakes of a Hitchcock movie and put it in high school?'" Robinson explained. "I think there are different points where everyone's the villain and everyone's the hero in this story," she added. "And that is so much of what growing up is. I wanted to make something that paints with all the colors of adolescence."

"We joke that they are like, the young Hollywood Avengers," Robinson said of the movie's cast. "They call themselves 'The Revengers,' which we love." She added of the casting choices, "They just are all really talented. And they were the best people for these parts."

"It had to be Maya," Robinson added of casting Hawke, revealing that production was moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta so Hawkeye could film the movie while working on Stranger Things. "And I rewrote it and reset it in Miami. ... They were so perfect that we legit moved the production because if we waited for Maya after Stranger Things, we would've lost Cami. And if we had Cami in L.A., we wouldn't have Maya. I was like, 'Nope, it has to be both of them.' So we moved the whole movie six weeks before production."

In addition to Mendes and Hawke, Do Revenge will also star Euphoria's Austin Abrams as Drea's ex Max, 13 Reasons Why's Alisha Boe as Drea's best friend Tara, and Outer Banks' Jonathan Daviss as Max's friend Elliot. The movie will also feature Ms. Marvel's Rish Shah as Russ, Love, Victor's Ava Capri as Carissa, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Maia Reficco as Montana, Alexa & Katie's Paris Berelc as Meghan, and Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always' Talia Ryder as Gabbi.

Do Revenge drops on Netflix on September 16th.