Shocking Endgame Theory Reinvents Doctor Doom’s Iconic Look for Avengers: Doomsday

Ever since Robert Downey Jr. was confirmed to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, we’ve wondered how he’ll be connected to Tony Stark’s Iron Man – a new theory may provide the perfect explanation. Downey Jr. previously portrayed the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist Tony Stark between 2008’s Iron Man and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. After a hiatus and off the back of an Oscar win for Oppenheimer, he has now returned to the MCU, as he made an uncredited cameo in the mid-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Doctor Doom.

It’s unclear how Marvel Studios will explain why Victor Von Doom looks just like Tony Stark when the supervillain returns in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday. A new theory posed on Reddit, however, could provide an answer, while also reinventing the origin of Doctor Doom’s iconic scarred physique from Marvel Comics. The theory suggests that Doctor Doom could be a Tony Stark variant from an alternate reality who became scarred when he used the Infinity Stones to obliterate Thanos and his armies in Endgame, but didn’t succumb to these wounds.

In Marvel Comics, Victor Von Doom scars have a dark origin story that connects directly to his long-standing rivalry with Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four. The “Origin of Doctor Doom!” story in 1964’s Fantastic Four Annual #2 explained this backstory, and revealed that Doom met Richards when attending State University in America, where Doom works on developing a device that would allow him to contact his deceased mother, while Richards warns him that his calculations are off. Doom ignores these warnings and goes ahead anyway, but the device explodes and damages his physique beyond recognition.

This spurs Doctor Doom to permanently sport his trademark metal mask and thick, green cloak, which Robert Downey Jr. was seen sporting at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The appearance of the mask in First Steps seemingly confirmed that Doom has his scars in the MCU, too, suggesting his feud with Mister Fantastic started the same way on Earth 828. However, the theory suggests that Doom may have got his scars by saving the universe from the Mad Titan instead of simply trying to contact his deceased mother, which could drastically change Doom’s role in the MCU.

This new theory hints at Doctor Doom having more heroic intentions in the live-action MCU, which could easily lead to him creating Battleworld and save many characters after incursions ravage the multiverse. This storyline is expected to unfold in Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which will put Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom front-and-center, and are expected to answer exactly why he looks like Tony Stark. Secret Wars will conclude the Multiverse Saga and establish a new singular timeline for the MCU, but Doctor Doom will likely have a major role in the franchise for many years to come.

Do you think Doctor Doom will be a Tony Stark variant in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars? Let us know in the comments!