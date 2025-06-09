7 MCU Villains That Should Help Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has dealt with its fair share of powerful threats. Loki sought to take control of the Earth in The Avengers, paving the way for Thanos to gain access to the Infinity Stones on the planet. It took the Mad Titan a few years to get off of his butt, but when he did, he left devastation in his wake, filling up the Infinity Gauntlet and wiping out half of existence with the snap of his fingers. Even after Earth’s Mightiest Heroes undid Thanos’ work, there were plenty of other challenges, such as The Void and Kang. However, none of them can hold a candle to what’s coming in Avengers: Doomsday.

Victor von Doom is ready to make his grand entrance in the MCU’s next team-up movie, and he won’t just be coming after one planet. No, it appears as if Doctor Doom has his sights set on the entire multiverse. He doesn’t have to do it alone, though, as there are plenty of MCU villains who may be willing to join his cause.

1) The Leader

Samuel Sterns, aka the Leader, may be one of the few characters in the MCU who are preparing for Doom’s arrival. He warns Sam Wilson during Captain America: Brave New World‘s post-credits scene that other worlds exist and that there are people on them looking for trouble. Sterns seems to be looking out for himself by ensuring the world he calls home doesn’t disappear, but if Doom comes calling and wants a big brain on his side, things may change.

2) Red Skull

There are very few villains from Phase One of the MCU left, as most of them are dead. However, Red Skull is still alive and well, with his last appearance coming in Avengers: Infinity War on Vormir. With the Soul Stone gone from the planet, his status is up in the air. But Red Skull might still hold a grudge against Steve Rogers for marooning him for decades, and what better way to get back at the hero than to team up with the villain who’s going after the person who took up the Captain America mantle.

3) Helmut Zemo

After tearing the Avengers apart in Captain America: Civil War, Helmut Zemo turns over a new leaf in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, working with Sam and Bucky Barnes to take down the Flag Smashers. He never forgets about his hate for super soldiers, though, as he has his butler assassinate a group of them while doing time in the Raft. While he may not be on bad terms with Captain America at the start of Doomsday, the opportunity to wipe out heroes on a massive scale might be too good to pass up.

4) Dormammu

Dormammu runs the MCU’s Dark Dimension, but he hasn’t seen any action since Doctor Strange. In that movie, the Master of the Mystic Arts traps the villain in a time loop in an effort to stop him from attacking Earth. It works, and Dormammu is left looking pretty foolish. Doom can offer the powerful entity another crack at it, giving him the power to wipe out variants of Doctor Strange from all across the multiverse.

5) Yon-Rogg

Yon-Rogg seems like a great guy at the start of Captain Marvel. He leads the Kree Starforce and takes Carol Danvers under his wing. Unfortunately, his act is all a ruse to use Danvers’ great power to crush the remaining Skrulls in the galaxy. After figuring out the truth, Captain Marvel sends her former mentor packing. He heads back to Hala, the Kree homeworld, and hasn’t been seen since. Maybe the arrival of an even bigger threat will give Yon-Rogg the motivation he needs to take the fight to Danvers and her friends.

6) High Evolutionary

There are few villains in the MCU as evil as the High Evolutionary. He experiments on helpless creatures in search of the perfect one, killing many in the process. The Guardians of the Galaxy catch wind of his schemes and shut his whole operation down, but they don’t kill him. He’s serving time in a jail on Knowhere, which doesn’t sound very pleasant. Doom would be smart to break him out, as the High Evolutionary’s past could be the key to creating a new multiverse in his image.

7) Kang

While Marvel Studios has washed its hands of Kang after the issues in Jonathan Majors’ personal life, the character still has plenty of untapped potential. A recast would allow Kang to continue his mission of multiversal domination and even find a new ally in Doom. The two villains might not get along, but putting their heads together could lead to a decisive victory.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 16, 2026.

Could you see any of these villains teaming up with Doctor Doom? Which other MCU bad guys do you think he should recruit? Let us know in the comments below!