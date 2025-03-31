Avengers: Doomsday Theory Connects RDJ’s Doctor Doom and Tony Stark in a Wild Way

Marvel fans aren’t ready to see this go down on the big screen, but the theory is strong and spreading fast online. Ever since the official announcement of Avengers: Doomsday – and especially the reveal of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom – MCU fans have been scrambling to come up with all kinds of theories to explain his return, why he was chosen as the new big bad for this phase, and most importantly, how this ties into Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame. There are tons of theories floating around, but one stands out and actually makes a lot of sense, especially considering everything the Russo brothers have said about the new movie.

“New mask, same task,” Downey said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. But what does that really mean? There are so many ways to interpret it – the most logical being that Iron Man and Doom are both deep, complex characters – but also that there’s some kind of connection between them. At least, that’s what some fans think. Even with the character change, the emotional weight and struggles remain, which is interesting because it makes you wonder – could Stark and Doom actually be variants of one another? In the comics, there has been a Doom variant who is Tony Stark from another reality, but Downey and the directors have already shut down that idea from being imported into the MCU. So, what if it’s actually the other way around?

MCU Theory: Tony Stark Was a Doctor Doom Variant All Along

Evil Iron Man isn’t exactly what some fans were hoping for – especially since it would kind of be a retcon. Messing with such a beloved character means the story has to be really good and convincing. But one theory that’s been making waves on social media actually has a solid foundation, and it makes sense because it doesn’t stray too far from what the comics have already explored. Sure, the MCU does its own thing, but the original material is still the backbone of the franchise’s adaptations.

According to the theory, the two characters wouldn’t be the same person. It posits that the Tony we all know was actually adopted by the Starks and raised as their son – the idea gained traction back when Avengers: Endgame came out, mainly because of Tony’s surprised reaction when he traveled back in time and met his father, realizing his mother was pregnant. At the time, the writers shut down the idea that Tony was adopted, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be true now, especially since Doom being the new big bad was a last-minute call after the Jonathan Majors’ situation. Also, this could open the door for Arno Stark – Howard and Maria Stark’s first biological child – to show up in the MCU. On top of that, let’s not forget that Doctor Doom is already expected to appear in Fantastic Four: First Steps. And since it’s been confirmed that the F4 team will be joining the rest of the MCU heroes in Avengers: Doomsday, it’s pretty safe to assume that Doom is the reason why.

The theory suggests that Doom would discover something massive – something that would bring him to Earth-616. That’s where he’d find out that his variant in this reality was not only dead but had also been a hero and a true Stark. That realization would drive him into a rage, pushing him to take action and seize control. If you know anything about Doom in the comics, you’ll know this isn’t such a crazy idea.

Need more proof? Avengers: Infinity War left some plot holes that still have people scratching their heads. One of the biggest ones? Doctor Strange seeing 14,000,605 possible outcomes to the battle against Thanos. He knew there was only one way to win, and it just so happened to involve Tony sacrificing himself. What if, in that moment, Strange saw what Tony really was: a variant of Doom? The logic is that Strange needed to make sure Thanos was defeated, but also that Tony wouldn’t live to become something much worse than the Mad Titan, leaving only of possibility: Tony killing himself to stop Thanos. The theory gets even crazier, claiming Tony’s evolution into Iron Man was actually the doing of Kang the Conqueror/He Who Remains, to avoid the possibility of Doom ever existing in the main MCU timeline. Is pushing Stark towards a hero’s destiny as a preventive measure a wild idea? Yes, but it’s not impossible.

How Robert Downey Jr.’s Casting Proves the Theory

Since Doomsday was announced and filming prep began, the Russo brothers have given a few exclusive interviews. Not long ago, they even said that Doctor Doom had something to do with Tony’s death. On top of that, some insiders claimed that Kevin Feige was pretty set on having Downey take on the role, and in a recent interview, Joe Russo basically confirmed it. Plus, way back in the day, the original plan was to cast the actor as the villain before Iron Man was ever introduced. Another interesting detail? It actually took a while for the directors to agree to return to the MCU. According to them, Feige pitched the idea, but at first, there wasn’t a strong enough reason for them to say yes. Now, they’ve admitted that the plot of the film is surprising and challenging.

Even so, the exact reason for casting the same actor who played Iron Man is still a mystery, and all we can do is speculate. But in doing so, some pretty wild possibilities open up – like how Tony’s darker moments in the MCU could actually make sense in a new way. Also, he was never the most ethical or warm-hearted hero, often coming across as arrogant and even authoritarian at times. Besides, making him a Doom variant would also set up an intense showdown with Spider-Man. There are already theories that Peter will play a key role moving forward, and putting them face-to-face could create one of the most unforgettable moments in the MCU, given their history.

The Russo brothers have also said they love stories where villains see themselves as the heroes. Doctor Doom is one of Marvel’s greatest antagonists, but as we’ve seen before, the MCU doesn’t always stick to the comics. Take Thanos: originally, he wasn’t written to have any kind of humanity, but making him somewhat relatable added a new dynamic. Why wouldn’t they do the same with Doom? And considering he’s being played by Downey, one of the most beloved actors in the franchise, it’d be a risky move to make him purely evil with no way for the audience to understand his perspective.

Now, it’s just a matter of time to see if the theory actually holds up. With casting already confirmed (and more surprises likely on the way), Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be another box office juggernaut. While the idea of Tony having been a Doom variant all along might not sit well with some fans, there’s no denying that it would be one of the biggest plot twists – if not the biggest – in MCU history.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026.