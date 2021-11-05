Danny Elfman Scoring Doctor Strange 2

✖

It's probably safe to say that with the story playing out in WandaVision the hype for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is only growing, as Scarlet Witch and the marvel multiverse will of course play a substantial part in the sequel, and if Nightmare turns out to be the villain in WandaVision, that hype will go into overdrive. We don't know much else about Doctor Strange 2 other than that Sam Raimi will be directing the project, but now we know a familiar face will be joining him, as Danny Elfman (Beetlejuice 2, Justice League, Men in Black) will be scoring the project and has even started prepping for it.

In an interview with Inverse about his new single Love in the Time of Covid, Elfman revealed he had already started prepping for the film, though things don't really shift into gear for a few more months.

"I am starting to do bits of pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 that Sam Raimi's directing," Elfman tells Inverse. "Even though I don't start it for some months, there's bits of recorded music they need for the sets."

Elfman and Raimi have worked together quite a bit throughout their careers, first teaming up for the cult classic Darkman in 1990 and then the blockbuster Spider-Man in 2002. They would reunite for Spider-Man 2 but due to a clash of opinions did not work together on Spider-Man 3. Spider-Man 3 was kind of a disappointment all around, but thankfully Raimi and Elfman would reunite for Oz the Great and Powerful.

Having Elfman on board for Doctor Strange 2 makes a lot of sense when you consider that Doctor Strange 2 is expected to delve into the Marvel multiverse (hence the title), and in Spider-Man 3 there have been plenty of rumors suggesting that Raimi's Spider-Man films (and Toby Maguire's Spider-Man) will be a part of it. The same goes for Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man films, and other rumors and reports suggest that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will also play a role in the film.

If all previous Marvel movies are game for the multiverse, having two people responsible for the biggest icon of those past projects at the helm makes sense.

This isn't the first time Elfman has worked in the MCU though, as he also scored Avengers: Age of Ultron.

