WandaVision Releases New Recap Video Ahead of Episode 7

Marvel's WandaVision has been captivating viewers for over a month now, and it certainly seems like the series will only continue to ramp things up in its final three episodes. In anticipation of Episode 7's debut, which arrives this Friday, February 19th, Marvel Studios and Disney+ have given fans a chance to relive some of the biggest moments of the series thus far. The video, which was shared to series star Paul Bettany's Instagram page, recaps the most recent episode, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!" You can check it out below.

One of the biggest surprises of the season thus far has been the very meta return of Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver, who is being portrayed in the series by the X-Men movies' Quicksilver actor Evan Peters. As WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer explained in a recent interview, the decision to bring back Pietro -- albeit, in such an unconventional way -- came up naturally.

“We loved the idea of [bringing him back],” Schaeffer explained. “And then we were like, how in the world are we going to make this make logical sense? Like, how do we justify this? Because that's the thing, you can hatch a million great ideas, but to make them land, to make them be grounded, to make them feel organic to the larger story.”

“This show is such a mind scramble, and because it's working on so many levels, and there's so many notions of what's real and what's not, and performance, and casting, and audience, and fandom, and all of that, we just thought it would be the biggest thrill to bring Evan over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Schaeffer continued.

And while it's anyone's guess exactly where the series will go in its remaining three episodes, Schaeffer assured that it will be a complete and emotionally cathartic ending.

“It’s wonderful to see these characters move on to other projects, but what I wanted was for this show to feel complete and for there to be a true emotional catharsis that audiences get to experience themselves," Schaeffer said in a separate interview.

New episodes of WandaVision debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for the service yet, you can try it out here.

