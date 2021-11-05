Doctor Strange 2: Here's What Xochitl Gomez Could Look Like as America Chavez

✖

Last week, Marvel Studios cast Xochitl Gomez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Gomez, recently getting her big break on Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club, was quickly fan cast as America Chavez — especially after casting breakdowns have surfaced suggesting the studio was looking for a young teen for the role. As you might expect from the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was but a matter of time before fans unleashed their pieces of fan art of the actor in the fan-favorite role.

The best look yet comes from popular Instagrammer @ApexForm, using a still from The Baby-Sitters Club and combining it with some Doctor Strange vibes to come up with the perfect piece of fan art for America Chavez fans. See it for yourself below.

As with anything else under the Marvel umbrella, plot details to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are being kept under lock and key. Outside of a switch in directors from Scott Derrickson to Sam Raimi, little has been revealed about the highly-anticipated Doctor Strange follow-up.

There had even been speculation if Derrickson was still attached, the film could be close to a horror feature. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige himself peeled back the speculation a bit, saying it may have scary moments — but it isn't a flat-out horror flick.

“I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted. Or Temple of Doom, of course, or Gremlins, or Poltergeist,” Feige said. “These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way. They were PG and then they were like, ‘We need another [rating].’ But that’s fun. It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set for release on March 25, 2022.

Cover photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images