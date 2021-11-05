Baby-Sitters Club Star Xochitl Gomez Cast In Doctor Strange 2

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has added Xochitl Gomez to its cast. The actress is best known for her work in The Baby-Sitters Club. The role which Gomez is playing in the Strange sequel is currently unknown and plot details for her role and the film as a whole are largely being kept under wraps. Benedict Cumberbatch is returning to play the titular role in the direction of Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi. Elizabeth Olsen will also be in the film as her Scarlet Witch character, carrying out a story which will be laid out in WandaVision.

The news of Gomez's casting comes from Deadline.

Earlier this year, Ejoiofor shared his excitement to reprise his Baron Mordo role for Strange 2 under the direction of Sam Raimi. "[Raimi is] coming on," Ejiofor said in an interview with ComicBook.com. "I'm very, very excited about that. Obviously, we've been sort of interrupted as the whole world has been in the pandemic but hopefully we are back on track with that and continuing quite soon, so I'm very excited about it."

