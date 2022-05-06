Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Julian Hilliard Speaks Out on Scarlet Witch Being a Villain





WandaVision star Julian Hilliard spoke out about the views of Scarlet Witch being a villain. Comicbook.com's Chris Kilian got a chance to sit down with the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor to ask about his fictional mom. When it comes to Elizabeth Olsen, he thinks she's just "Mom" at the end of the day. Like most people, she's had some mistakes, but he's not going to throw her under the bus. "She's mom," he joked. "She's done good things and she's done bad things. But, she's mom." Most Wanda Maximoff fans would agree with that approach and the entire exchange was heartwarming. Check out their entire conversation in the video up above.

Elizabeth Olsen Hoping For Scarlet Witch Redemption

In a talk with Variety, the MCU actress revealed her hopes for a redemption arc. A lot of fans would agree about that coming out of WandaVision and Multiverse of Madness. However, the future isn't so clear-cut when it comes to the Marvel universe. Questions will linger until concrete proof of her surviving comes to pass.

"Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption. I don't think any of these characters are ever really gone," she began. "Especially the you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies and other universes. Something that playing Wanda has taught me over how many years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story. That kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling in challenging ways, hopefully."

Where Could Wanda Go Next?

Comicbook.com also had the chance to sit down with the Multiverse of Madness actress to discuss what could be next. Olsen had some ideas about storyline she'd like to see adapted. But, also admitted that she's not in charge of such decisions.

"I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are," Olsen told us. "I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so, I don't. I do have this image…. There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from 'Witches Road,' as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Do you think Scarlet Witch is a villain? Let us know down in the comments!