Doctor Strange Director Says His Sequel Plans Were "Entirely" Different From Multiverse of Madness

Two different filmmakers got a chance to work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Scott Derrickson developing the initial take on the film before departing and making way for Sam Raimi's final version. According to Derrickson, his take on the film wasn't even in the same ballpark as Raimi's version that hit theaters.

Answering some fan questions on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, Derrickson said his version of Multiverse of Madness was "entirely" different from Raimi's.

Derrickson, a director known for his work in horror, left the sequel due to creative differences between he and the studio. Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill confirmed as much in an interview around the film's release.

"It was creative differences. [Scott Derrickson] wanted to do one movie, and Marvel wanted to do another movie," Cargill told CinemaBlend at the time. "So he sat there and said, 'Well s***, I've got this great script that I wrote with Cargill, and I'm really proud of.' We were actually going to go out to other directors for The Black Phone, and Scott was like, he called me up and said, 'Dude, I have to make this movie. It's gotta be my movie, I have to do this. Do you mind waiting until after I'm done with [Doctor Strange 2], and he really wanted to bring me onto Strange as well. But in the event that it didn't happen, he was like, 'Do you mind waiting?' And I was like, 'You know what, if you feel this passionately about it, no. I'll wait a couple years to make this movie.'"

