Chuck Norris up to Return for Dodgeball Sequel

Earlier this year, it was revealed Vince Vaughn was returning for Dodgeball 2, a direct sequel to the 2004 comedy. Though production is set to pickup on the film soon, virtually nothing has been revealed about the movie outside of Vaughn's return. One thing's for certain, though—if Chuck Norris gets his way, he'll be back for another cameo role.

During a recent appearance at Nashville Comic Con, Norris was asked if he's going to be in the follow-up. "I haven't gotten a call about it yet, but it'd be a lot of fun to make a return appearance," the star said during his spotlight panel.

In the initial film, Norris has a cameo role as a judge in the dodgeball tournament. It's not necessarily a role worthy of a spin-off, but the actor was arguably at the height of his meme popularity at the time of the film's release.

What will Dodgeball 2 be about?

Speaking with us last Halloween, Dodgeball star Justin Long said he knows Vaughn's been working on idea for a sequel for quite some time. He went on to say he'd be interested in reprising his role for the film as well.

"I do a podcast with my brother called Life is Short and when we had Ben Stiller on and I asked Ben about this because I had just worked with Vince Vaughn again. Vince wrote this movie, it's like a parody of Christmas movies that I have coming out this December called Christmas with the Campbells; so I had just been around Vince a lot, and Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a sequel. I don't know if he had yet pitched it to Ben, but I kind of set up the pitch, I felt like I should facilitate the pitch."

He continued, "Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben is a little, what he told me on that podcast was that he's a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much that. It's very risky, you don't wanna s--t on the original, you want something just as good. So I think he's a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it. Vince is a very convincing person, so I'm just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea. It's a funny idea, I don't wanna say what it is."

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story is now streaming on Max.