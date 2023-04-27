Dodgeball 2 Officially Happening With Vince Vaughn Returning

Dodgeball 2 is officially happening, as Vince Vaughn has reportedly agreed to return for the sequel, as well as serving as producer. Jordan VanDina (The Binge) is writing the script for Dodgeball 2, and 20th Century Studios is said to be in "early development" on the film. There is no word yet on a director for the film, but having VanDina scripting it raises questions about whether or not original Dodgeball writer/director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, is returning.

There's also no word on who else from the original Dodgeball cast is set to return for the sequel. Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, Joel David Moore, Chris Williams, Missi Pyle, Gary Cole, Jason Bateman, William Shatner, and Rip Torn all starred in the first film; only Torn passed away since then.

ComicBook.com had a hand in getting the ball rolling on Dodgeball 2: When we spoke to actor Justin Long last fall for his hit horror film Barbarian, he revealed that there was a potential Dodgeball sequel idea gaining steam amongst the original stars:

"I do a podcast with my brother called Life is Short and when we had Ben Stiller on and I asked Ben about this because I had just worked with Vince Vaughn again.... So I had just been around Vince a lot, and Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a [Dodgeball] sequel. I don't know if he had yet pitched it to Ben, but I kind of set up the pitch, I felt like I should facilitate the pitch... I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening... It's a funny idea, I don't wanna say what it is."

A few months later, Vince Vaughn weighed in on the Dodgeball sequel, confirming that it was indeed gaining momentum:

"They've always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes," Vaughn told THR. "I think Ben is open to doing it, I think he's in the same boat as me actually which is if it's a really fun and great idea then that's fun, but if it's just something to go do it again then why? You would just want to make sure going into Dodgeball that it feels like a nice continuation and a story that could stand on its own."

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story was released in 2004 and was a modest hit, earning $168 million on a $20M budget. The film gained cult-status acclaim after its theatrical run, and remains a beloved comedy to this day, paving the way for Vaughn, Stiller, and so many others in the cast to go on to bigger careers.

The Dodgeball sequel is now in development.

Source: Deadline