Dodgeball 2: Justin Long Reveals Vince Vaughn Has Plan for Sequel (Exclusive)

In the early part of the turn of the century, Ben Stiller had an unprecedented run as a producer and performer. He was a part of classic comedies at that time including Meet the Parents, Zoolander, Night at the Museum, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Only one of those movies didn't get a sequel, the 2004 sports-comedy that also starred Vince Vaughn, Justin Long, and a host of other notable comedy faces. Speaking with ComicBook.com for his new horror movie Barbarian, we asked Long if there was a possibility of Dodgeball 2 ever happening the actor shined a light on the potential, revealing Vaughn has an idea.

"I do a podcast with my brother called Life is Short and when we had Ben Stiller on and I asked Ben about this because I had just worked with Vince Vaughn again. Vince wrote this movie, it's like a parody of Christmas movies that I have coming out this December called Christmas with the Campbells; so I had just been around Vince a lot, and Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a sequel. I don't know if he had yet pitched it to Ben, but I kind of set up the pitch, I felt like I should facilitate the pitch."

He continued, "Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben is a little, what he told me on that podcast was that he's a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much that. It's very risky, you don't wanna s--t on the original, you want something just as good. So I think he's a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it. Vince is a very convincing person, so I'm just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea. It's a funny idea, I don't wanna say what it is."

To Long's point, Stiller tried this before with Zoolander 2, a sequel that arrive fifteen years later and which wasn't received very well. His career has also evolved quite a bit since then with Stiller taking on more serious projects like Escape at Dannemora and Severance. As Long puts it, Stiller "holds himself to the highest standard."

"I know Ben loves dodgeball and loves that character," Long added. "I remember how much fun he had playing it. He was always laughing. When we got together years later to do a little mini reunion for this charity and Ben put on the mustache again I remember him talking about how how happy it made him playing White Goodman again and how much fun that character was. I do know that Vince has a great idea for it and it's just a matter of getting Ben on board."

Upon its release, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story grossed over $160 million worldwide on a reported budget of $20 million. Its ensemble cast also included Christine Taylor, Rip Torn, Hank Azaria, Stephen Root, Alan Tudyk, Joel David Moore, Missi Pyle, Gary Cole, and Jason Bateman.