Kevin Smith Announces Dogma 25th-Anniversary Screening Tour (But Will It Help Dogma 2 Get Made?)

Kevin Smith is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his film Dogma in style by partnering with Iconic Events for a special screening tour across various major U.S. markets. According to The Wrap, the festivities kick off on April 20th in Los Angeles before hitting 15 other stops: San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Tampa, Orlando and Atlantic Highlands at Smith’s own Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey. In addition to screenings, the tour events also feature live Q&A sessions hosted by Smith. The tour builds up to a “nationwide screening of a 4K restoration” of Dogma on June 5th.

Those interested in learning more about Dogma: The Resurrection Tour can view information or book tickets on the movie’s official website. The 4K restoration will play in over 1,500 theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

Released in 1999, Dogma stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as two fallen angels who attempt to return to Heaven. Earning generally positive reviews, the film grossed $43.9 million worldwide against a production budget of $10 million. For years, Dogma was not widely available to watch, as the rights were tied up at the Weinstein Company. Only recently did Iconic Events acquire the rights, leading to plans for this tour and a Blu-ray re-release.

In November 2024, Smith shared that he’s working on a Dogma sequel. He said that he isn’t worried about the extended gap between the original and the follow-up, and teased that Damon and Affleck would be onboard to reprise their roles. “The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there. So count on those guys being there,” Smith said.

Dogma Blu-rays and DVDs are currently out of print, and the film isn’t available on digital platforms. Considering how difficult it is to come across a copy of the movie, there should be a lot of interest in this tour. Longtime Smith fans will be able to revisit one of the director’s more popular features, while newcomers curious to see what Dogma is all about will finally have their chance. If the tour is successful, it will be interesting to see what impact it has on Dogma 2‘s development. Nostalgia will definitely be a major element of these Dogma screenings, and an enthusiastic response could pave the way for a sequel to eventually see the light of day.

Affleck and Damon are obviously in very different stages of their careers now than they were when they made Dogma, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they were game for a sequel. The two remain collaborators with Smith, as both appear in 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (Damon even reprises his Dogma role of Loki in that film, working in a meta joke about the Bourne franchise). As Smith suggests, it would be very difficult to get Dogma 2 off the ground if the stars weren’t onboard. Even if the tour sells out on every stop, it won’t matter unless Damon and Affleck sign on. Hopefully they find time in their busy schedules to revisit these characters. Dogma was a very personal film for Smith, and he wouldn’t be entertaining the notion of a sequel unless he was very confident in the idea.