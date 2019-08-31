Kevin Smith Explains Why Dogma Isn’t Available On Streaming Services

It’s 2019 and in the world of cord-cutting, everyone consumes content through streaming services. In the case you’re a big-time Kevin Smith fan, you’ve probably noticed by now Dogma isn’t available to streaming anywhere — but why is that? Smith’s long been considered a fan-favorite filmmaker and has been super accessible so it’d only make sense for all of his films to be readily available, right?

Well, in the case of Dogma, Smith has nothing to do with the rights of the film. In fact, the distribution rights to the movie were purchased by Bob and Harvey Weinstein in 1999. Shortly afterward, the brothers then licensed it to both Lionsgate and Sony for distribution across theaters and home media.

Dogma is personally owned by Bob & Harvey Weinstein, who bought the film from Disney in 1999 and licensed it to Lions Gate (for theatrical) and then Sony (for home video). But those deals pre-dated streaming and have lapsed. Bummer, as 2019 is the 20th anniversary of our release. https://t.co/4RyhSDoSka — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 30, 2019

If you’ve kept up with the news at any point in the past few years, you’ll know by now Harvey Weinstein is no longer involved in any Hollywood happenings. Since The Weinstein Company — the production owned by Bob and Harvey — filed for bankruptcy in 2018, it would appear Dogma wasn’t one of the films obtained by Lantern Entertainment in the Weinstein bankruptcy auction. Unlike Clerks II, Dogma isn’t listed on any of the assets paperwork, so as Smith says, the film’s very likely personally owned by the brothers rather than brothers and the company they formed.

Though it’s pure speculation at this point, one would think the Weinstein’s would be willing to pawn off whatever remaining properties and franchises they currently have rights to since the name’s as good as dead in Hollywood circles.

In the meantime, Smith will be working on promoting Jay and Silent Reboot, the long-awaited sequel which, coincidentally enough, features Dogma star Ben Affleck.

“I was scared to be rejected, but I texted him, ‘To paraphrase the sad old King Osric in CONAN THE BARBARIAN? ‘There comes a time when the jewels cease to sparkle, when the gold loses its luster, when the throne room becomes a prison, and all that is left is a director’s love for the people he used to make pretend with,’” Smith shared on Instagram about his recovering relationship with the former Batman actor. “And after a long beat of wondering how he’d receive this, my estranged friend wrote back as only he could: ‘Of course you still liken yourself to a king,’ he joked. And then, ‘Would be a pleasure to see you again, Old Man.’”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters October 15th.

