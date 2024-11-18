Kevin Smith Confirms He’s Developing a Sequel to His Most Controversial Movie

Filmmaker Kevin Smith announced a sequel to his 1999 comedy Dogma on Sunday at the Vulture Festival. The director said that both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will return – though perhaps in small roles or cameos. He even brushed off fan concerns about how a belated sequel would impact his legacy or that of the film.

“Some people will be like, ‘Don’t f—ing touch it. You’ll ruin it,’” Smith said. “And I’m here to tell you: I will. I’m f—ing tickled. I found a way in.” Dogma is Smith’s fourth film as a writer-director, and draws on his experience growing up as a practicing Catholic. Affleck and Damon star as two fallen angels, Bartleby and Loki, who were banished from Heaven and condemned to live on earth for insubordination. The two believe they can get back into heaven through a loophole in Catholic theology.

Self-effacing as ever, Smith told the crowd he believed Affleck and Damon only agreed to star in his movie because he gave them uncredited help on their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, and they did not thank him in their acceptances speeches at the Oscars. He joked: “I’ve been able to hold that over both their heads for 25 f-ing years, which is why they keep showing up in all the movies. Expect a cameo from them — more than a f—ing cameo. The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there. So count on those guys being there.”

The all-star cast of Dogma also included Linda Fiorentino, Salma Hayek, Janeane Garofalo, Chris Rock, Jason Lee and Alanis Morissette. The late George Carlin and Alan Rickman were also in the cast, as were many of the usual recurring characters in Smith’s films. Jay and Silent Bob, played by Jason Mewes and Smith and himself.

Dogma Anniversary

Dogma just celebrated its 25th anniversary this weekend, and it celebrated with a limited theatrical run. According to Smith, it will also get a new home release since a new distributor has purchased the rights to the film from Mirimax. This may mean Dogma will be available to stream for the first time ever.

This is not the first time Smith has talked about a Dogma sequel, and previous attempts ultimately fell apart. As this is a brand new project, there are few details so far and no hint at when it will begin production or when it will premiere.