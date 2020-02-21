Donald Trump Upset That Parasite Won Best Picture at the Oscars

The President of the United States Donald Trump is in the middle of a re-election campaign and dealing with the fallout of being impeached, but he seems more upset that Parasite won the award for Best Picture at the Oscars. The Academy Award-winning movie also secured Best Director honors for filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, though Trump seems more upset that the movie came from South Korea more than anything else, as he said himself earlier in the evening.

While speaking at a rally in Colorado Springs for his re-election campaign, Trump began ranting about Parasite winning top honors at the Oscars because of its country of origin, stating that he hasn’t seen the movie and has no idea if it’s actually any good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trump goes off on the Oscars for giving Best Picture to Parasite because it’s a South Korean movie pic.twitter.com/GUGKdExTbw — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) February 21, 2020

“And the winner is a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of that they give them the best movie of the year,” Trump said at the event. “Was it good? I don’t know. And I’m looking for, like… Let’s get Gone With the Wind? Can we get, like, Gone With the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard? So many great movies. The winner is from South Korea! I thought it was Best Foreign Film, right? Best Foreign Movie? No, it was the- this never happened before.”

Parasite is a massive success story for the director who previously crossed over to American cinema with cult-favorite movies such as Snowpiercer and Okja, though neither film achieved the notoriety that his latest film is receiving. Despite critical acclaim, people who didn’t see the movie — including Trump — expressed confusion when it was awarded Best International Feature Film AND Best Picture. But many movies can qualify for multiple awards; Parasite, which was a darling on the film festival circuit, just made a history with being the first to earn so many of the top Oscars.

Parasite is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Photo courtesy NEON/JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images