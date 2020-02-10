Oscars 2020: Parasite Stuns With Best Picture Win at Academy Awards

South Korea cinema just stunned the Oscars in 2020 as Parasite just took home the award for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. The movie by Bong Joon-Ho was a massive success story at the ceremony, with the filmmaker taking home the Best Director Oscar as well as the newly renamed Best International Film award. But in taking the prize for Best Picture, Bong has cemented himself as one of the top filmmakers working in the industry today. And now that Parasite has been recognized as the best film of the year in the field's most prestigious ceremony, the world is his oyster.

Bong made numerous jokes throughout the night that he was planning to "drink until morning" after his first win at the Oscars, and it's safe to say that those celebration plans have likely exacerbated exponentially in the last few minutes.

All in all, the movie took home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards. Not a bad night for Bong's first film that pierced through the barrier of American cinema, transcending the language barrier to deliver a movie that impacted Academy voters.

Parasite is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

