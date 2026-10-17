Doomsday Reshoots Have Some Fans Wondering If One of Secret Wars’ Rumored Twists Might Have Changed

There are some new rumors about Avengers: Secret Wars that could change everything about the 2027 Marvel Cinematic Universe event movie. According to a scooper, the recent rumor that the movie would replace Susan Storm with Wanda Maximoff as Doctor Doom’s partner isn’t exactly what is going to happen. That rumor claimed that the relationship that Doom had with Susan Storm from the comics, where they married in his newly created world and had two kids of their own, was changing. The rumor that Avengers: Secret Wars was bringing in the Scarlet Witch had some fans wondering if the movie was going to have Wanda as his wife instead.

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According to scooper James Mack on X, he received a full description of the post-credits scene from Avengers: Doomsday, and it included an image from Marvel Comics that showed Doctor Doom with his arms around the Scarlet Witch. Mack questioned whether this meant that Wanda would replace Sue in Avengers: Secret Wars. He then said he had an update: “Sue and Doom will still be a couple, but Wanda will be a member of the castle, serving as Doom’s trusted ally.”

Wait, an update, Sue and Doom will still be a couple, but Wanda will be a member of the castle, serving as Doom’s trusted ally https://t.co/DZlxspp1zD — James Mack (@JamesMackwl) October 17, 2026

What Role Could Wanda Maximoff and Susan Storm Have in Avengers: Secret Wars?

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With all these rumors, there are hints from the 2015 Marvel Comics storyline that Avengers: Secret Wars is based on, which could explain what is happening with these rumors. First of all, there is Susan Storm. In the comics, Doctor Doom recreated the world in his own image, and he made himself God Emperor Doom. He then changed all events from the past so that they went the way he wanted, including having Susan Storm as his wife instead of Reed Richards, and he recast Franklin Richards and Valeria Richards as his own children, erasing the past memories of everyone on Battleworld to make them believe this is how it had always been. That is rumored for the movie as well, with Franklin being aged up, and multiple rumors suggestions that this is how the MCU could also introduce Valeria.

It is almost certain that Doom’s storyline with Susan Storm would remain intact for Avengers: Secret Wars, but what does this mean for Wanda Maximoff? For Wanda, the explanation is also just as easy to discover. When Doctor Doom created his new world in the comics, he had advisors, allies, and others working with him to help hold everything together. This included Doctor Strange, who served as his sheriff and magical advisor. There might not be a better choice to be the MCU Doctor Doom’s magical advisor than Wanda Maximoff, especially with her intense study of the Darkhold.

Doctor Strange left this realm with Clea at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and hasn’t returned, making his exact role in Avengers: Secret Wars questionable. While Strange will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, bringing back Wanda to be by Doom’s side and keeping Sue as his bride, makes the most sense when lining the MCU up with the original comic book story.

What role do you think Wanda Maximoff could play in Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.