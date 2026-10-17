Doomsday Post-Credits Scene Rumored to Feature The Reveal Fans Want (& It Would Explain the Reshoots)

Few projects are on MCU fans’ minds more than Avengers: Doomsday, and now, a new rumor has suggested that the main post-credits scene of the movie is going to give audiences exactly what they want. Doomsday represents so much more than just the new Avengers movie in the franchise (although it is also that). For many, Doomsday and its performance are going to be defining factors in the future of the franchise overall. It’s true that we have Avengers: Secret Wars coming up, and there are myriad exciting upcoming movies, from Ghost Rider to X-Men and more. Even so, after a period of relative instability for the MCU, it would certainly be a positive thing for the movie to land well with audiences. Thankfully, one new Doomsday rumor suggests that it may be offering at least one massively popular plot point.

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Specifically, according to James Mack, the main Doomsday post-credits scene shows Doctor Doom with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, meaning the latter’s return after her death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Notably, Wanda’s return isn’t confirmed to be coming in the future at all, much less confirmed in Doomsday. However, Mack seemed quite confident in this post, saying, “Jesus, I just received the full description of the main post-credits scene in Avengers: Doomsday,” and then quoting that post with an image of Doctor Doom and the Scarlet Witch. Despite the excitement this post is stirring up, this is still only rumored for now. Yet, if this is a Doomsday post-credits scene, it would make so much sense.

Wanda’s Return in Doomsday Would Just Make Sense

There is still a chance that the MCU won’t bring Wanda back at all, but that would be a legitimately shocking (and arguably just bad) choice. There are innumerable fans who desperately want to see this character return, specifically with Elizabeth Olsen still playing her, and not doing so would no doubt create plenty of backlash. Doomsday also makes perfect sense as the project in which to bring her back, though. For one, as that image of Doom and the Scarlet Witch makes clear, these two characters had a story arc in the comics—notably, one in which Wanda was discovered to be powerless and without her memories, trapped by Doom. Following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that could certainly work narratively.

Additionally, the last MCU project to be released before Doomsday will be VisionQuest, which has so far put out two episodes. Thus far, Wanda has not appeared, and it’s not clear whether she will, but there have been many references to Wanda, and she is absolutely haunting the narrative. It’s possible that VisionQuest could end with Billy and Tommy setting off to find their mother, mirroring that very same comic book arc with Doom, and then ultimately find her in either Doomsday or, if this rumor is true, in Secret Wars, after her return may be teased in a post-credits scene. Sadly, for now, this is all just speculation, but it is feeling increasingly likely that we will see the Scarlet Witch again.

Do you think we will see Wanda’s return in Doomsday? Share your thoughts in the comments below.