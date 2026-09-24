Doomsday’s Early Release for Select Viewers Means Millions of Avengers Fans Have to Dodge Spoilers, But They’re Not Worried: “Small Potato Stuff”

As the road to Doomsday begins to reach the end and things kick off into high gear for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the details are coming into focus. Even though fans have had December 18 circled on their calendars for months now (partially because they have to pick a side and ) a new wrinkle means that this date is no longer concrete. Today, word came from The Walt Disney Company that Avengers: Doomsday , landing on December 16th, but the catch is that right now this earlier release date is exclusively for the UK release of the Marvel epic.

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Now, most Marvel movies make it clear that there’s one big opening day when fans can immediately scramble to get tickets, but the truth of the matter is that almost all of them technically arrive a day or two earlier in territories outside of the United States. That said, the worry that spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday will make it out into the world days before some can see them is exactly the kind of Earth-shattering reveal that will make Marvel fans’ anxiety soar. To that end, we asked viewers what they feel about it, and the answer is surprisingly split, with most not worried at all.

Marvel Fans Not Worried About Avengers: Doomsday Spoilers

Marvel fans are no strangers to deflecting spoiler talk, given the way leaks for blockbuster movies have become so commonplace in the modern era; on top of that, elements like Sadie Sink’s casting as Jean Grey were figured out simply by fan theories before it was official. To that end, 36% of voters in our social media poll in response to Avengers: Doomsday‘s early release in the UK aren’t worried about it at all, selecting the “Small Potatoes Stuff” response as their reaction, meaning that they’re not worried about it at all.

Disney is releasing Doomsday two days early for UK viewers. How do you feel after hearing this? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) September 24, 2026

That said, 33% of the respondents took the total opposite approach, selecting the “Hulk Smash” option, meaning they’re furious about the idea. In truth, though, they’re probably more made up about someone else getting to see it before them than they are about the potential that some element of Avengers: Doomsday might be ruined ahead of their own tickets.

After that, 15.8% of responses voted “I Got Nothing,” meaning no cares or worries about the early UK release, with 15% selecting “Lightning Crackles,” with Thor’s aura of power translating to general annoyance all around.

It’s worth remembering that ahead of Avengers: Doomsday‘s release, even Marvel themselves aren’t immune to spoiling some of the surprises. Though Sadie Sink as Jean Grey was a popular fan theory and a terribly kept secret, it was still confirmed on the official Marvel red carpet livestream days before the movie actually premiered. To that end, keep your guard up the closer we get, because even Marvel might accidentally slip something before the public has seen the movie, no matter where they are.

What do you think? Are you worried about dodging Avengers: Doomsday spoilers from UK fans who see the film early? Sound off in the comments and let us know.