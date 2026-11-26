Florence Pugh has responded to Kevin Feige’s comments that Yelena Belova will be an “anchor” in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie. There are a lot of heroes in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, including Sam Wilson’s Avengers, the New Avengers who were once called the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Wakandans. That is a lot of characters to balance in the movie, and Feige has said that the entire Avengers: Doomsday movie will be anchored by Yelena Belova.

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When hearing what Feige said about her role in the movie, Pugh was surprised. “Like a literal anchor? She’s chained to all these characters, and they can’t go anywhere? It’s honestly such a massive operation that I have no clue where I will be in this storyline,” Pugh said in a new Empire magazine interview. “You can’t even fathom that what you’re gonna do is gonna anchor anything, so it’s wonderful to hear that he thinks that.”

Florence Pugh on Kevin Feige saying that Yelena Belova will serve as an “anchor” in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’:



“Like a literal anchor? She’s chained to all these characters and they can’t go anywhere? It’s honestly such a massive operation that I have no clue where I will be in this… pic.twitter.com/BzKthdzA9G — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) November 25, 2026

How Yelena Belova Can Anchor Avengers: Doomsday

Image Courtesy of Marvel

While it might seem like a surprise that Yelena Belova is the anchor of the new Avengers movie, it does make sense. Yelena is the sister of Black Widow, who was one of the original members of the Avengers. Natasha had a strong connection to heroes like Thor and Steve Rogers, and Black Widow fought alongside others such as Sam Wilson’s Captain America and Bucky Barnes’ Winter Soldier. Yelena is also someone who has suffered great loss, and her character arc in Thunderbolts* was all about her coming to terms with the fact that she lives with so much grief.

She was last seen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where she helped Peter Parker get what he needed for his battle to stop Jean Grey. She even saw the sadness that Peter Parker had, and she showed more empathy than almost anyone in the MCU to this point. As a member of the New Avengers and as someone who has at least a loose connection with Steve Rogers and Thor, Yelena has something in common with two of the biggest factions in this upcoming war. Add in the fact that she knows Kate Bishop thanks to their relationship in the Hawkeye series, and this could add another connection in the movie.

Someone has to bring all these heroes together, and while it seems that will come down to Thor and Steve Rogers, Yelena Belova is the one person who has learned what it means to be a teammate and help others. She had to learn this the hard way, from her trauma in the Black Widow movie to coming to terms with Natasha’s death in Hawkeye and then learning to work as a team in the Thunderbolts. Yelena Belova is one of the best characters introduced in the MCU after Avengers: Infinity War, and if she is getting pushed to the forefront of the new story, no one deserves it more.

What are your thoughts on Yelena Belova being the anchor of Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your favorite Yelena moments in the MCU so far in the comments below.