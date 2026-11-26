One of the best moments in the Avengers: Doomsday final trailer was when James Marsden’s Cyclops said the iconic line, “To me, my X-Men.” It was something that most fans never believed they would see, especially with the original trilogy’s cast returning for the big Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion. You can add Marsden to the list of people who never thought this could ever happen, for several reasons. In the trailer, there was a huge moment where all the heroes gathered together with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men preparing to battle, and it was Cyclops who got the big crowd-friendly line.

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In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marsden said he didn’t know whether or not to believe it at first, because “there was so much chatter over however many years about doing another film and bringing them into this universe, and it never really came to fruition… But then, ‘Hey, Kevin wants to chat with you.’ You’re thinking this has gotta be real. It’s not just ‘shoot the s—.’”

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X-Men Actor Said Avengers: Doomsday Is for the Fans

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This is a huge moment for James Marsden because of how he went out in the original X-Men trilogy. After Bryan Singer left the franchise to make Superman Returns, and Marsden signed on for a small role in that film, the X-Men movies moved on from him in the worst way possible. In X-Men: The Last Stand, Jean Grey killed him off-screen early in the movie, taking out one of the most important X-Men leaders in the least satisfying way possible. That ended Marsden’s run as Cyclops, and the hero was gone until the later prequels, when Tye Sheridan took over the role as a young Scott Summers.

It seemed that Marsden was finished with the franchise, and it came as a surprise when Kevin Feige called him and offered him the chance to return. When talking about the return, he said that it was bigger than just returning to the role. Marsden talked about getting to wear the classic blue-and-yellow Cyclops uniform instead of the all-black costumes that the team wore in the 2000s movies. He said it was “one of those pinch-me moments” and it gave fans “everything that they want to see.” However, the one thing that bothered him about the new costume was the visor, which he said wasn’t practical since it severely limited his vision.

The new Avengers: Doomsday movie looks like it will be the beginning of the end for this lineup of the X-Men. Since the comic book stories showed every Earth in the multiverse destroyed before Doctor Doom rebuilt a new world in his image, the X-Men’s world is going to die. While it was thought that the X-Men would die in this movie, there are rumors that some of them will be back in Avengers: Secret Wars, and for many fans, this could give them a chance to see Cyclops finally treated with the respect he deserves.

Are you excited to see James Marsden back as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know what you want to see in the comments below.