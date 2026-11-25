New Avengers: Doomsday concept art reveals a surprising upgrade for Florence Pugh’s Yelena, and it has a Spider-Man twist. Even before Marvel’s next big event , there were pretty high expectations for how it would work as a crossover. Not only will the film bring the MCU’s Earth with the alternate world seen in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but the Fox X-Men will also collide, bringing at least three different realities together. An early storyboard for Doomsday hints at another one, though.

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Storyboard artist Phil Langone, whose Marvel credits include the first three Spider-Man movies, WandaVision, Thunderbolts, and, yes, Avengers: Doomsday, took to social media to share the art. In the image, Yelena is traversing a mysterious terrain with a caption that says “A spirit swirls behind Yelena,” but it’s not the background that has caught fans’ attention; it’s what she’s riding. In the image, it appears the MCU’s new Black Widow is on top of the Green Goblin’s Goblin Glider, and it looks a lot like the one from Willem Dafoe’s version of the character.

Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Teases an Unannounced Spider-Man Villain

It’s worth noting that if this moment was actually something that happened in the film, it’s very likely that Marvel would have already put the kibosh on it being shared publicly. That said, even Langone himself isn’t sure if it’s actually in the film, as he captioned the image: “Just a little storyboard panel among many. Take from this drawing what you will… I have no idea what this movie will be like or it’s story as this was done almost two years ago.”

As Marvel fans may recall, concept art leaked over a year ago that showed off a slew of characters that aren’t even confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. It’s possible that the art that Langone shared was part of that initial batch, or that this art was for Avengers: Secret Wars. In any event, Marvel clearly developed a slew of ideas for Doomsday that would have remixed the crossover aspect of the film to a surprising degree.

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Even if this moment isn’t part of Avengers: Doomsday, it begs the question: Why would Yelena have the Green Goblin’s glider at all? The design for the vehicle is unmistakable too, and almost makes it seem like the world from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man may have had a bigger part to play in the film in earlier drafts ( ).

One thing is for sure, though: Marvel has made it clear that Pugh’s character, even though she doesn’t have superpowers, is one of the new foundations that the MCU is built on. Not only was last summer’s Thunderbolts largely built around her own emotional journey, but her cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day further solidified it. In the long history of “no-brainers” that the MCU has focused on, making an Oscar-nominated star that appeals to young audiences around the globe may be at the top of the list.