Live Action ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie Swipes 2019 Release Date

Dora the Explorer is going on an adventure to a theater near you!

Yes, this is a real thing, a live action Dora the Explorer movie is on the way and Paramount has now set a release date. According to Deadline, the James Bobin-directed live action version of Nickelodeon‘s popular series is set to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.

The news that a Dora the Explorer movie first surfaced last year when it was revealed that Paramount and Michael Bay’s Platinum Dunes label were teaming up for the project. This had fans of the series concerned that the explosion maestro Michael Bay would be producing the movie himself, but it’s merely his production company. His partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will be handling the producing.

James Bobin, who directed The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, and Alice Through the Looking Glass, will be helming the film with a script from Storks and Neighbors director Nick Stoller.

The original Dora the Explorer series began in 2000 on Nickelodeon, where it aired for 14 years and 172 episodes. Largely geared toward pre-school audiences, the show followed Dora on adventures to find buried treasure, allowing viewers to play games with her along the way. Dora was always accompanied by her pet monkey Boots, her magical Map, and trusty Backpack, and the trio did their best to find the treasure before the villainous Swiper could snatch it away.

Often joining Dora on these adventures was her cousin Diego, who eventually got his own spinoff series.

