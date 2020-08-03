Former Marvel Studios Artist Shares Dr. Doom Concept Art

✖

Now that the live-action film rights for the Fantastic Four are back with Marvel Studios, it's but a matter of time before the production house introduces one Victor Von Doom to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, it stands to reason the character has enough clout and box office pull he'll be one of the first introduced to the mega-franchise. In preparation of the event, former Marvel Studios visual development artist Charlie Wen has released his take on the character — and it sure is a sight to behold.

Wen, one of the founders of Marvel's in-house visual development division, shared the piece to his Instagram Monday afternoon, picturing the iconic Marvel baddie with the Infinity Gauntlet — complete with all six Infinity Stones.

At one point, a Dr. Doom movie was in development at 20th Century Fox from Legion and Fargo creator Noah Hawley, though those plans appear to have been lost at least temporarily, in the merger between Fox and Disney. Last June, Hawley revealed he had a sit-down with Studios head Kevin Feige, though the talks never materialized into anything.

"What was interesting to me originally about the X-Men universe is these are movies that started in a concentration camp," Hawley told THR at the time. "They are clearly concerned with the true nature of human evil. It's not just some cosmic force bringing about the end of the world. That's what was always interesting to me here. Let's explore through this genre the every day evils we do to each other, the ways we hurt each other and take each other for granted. There are different stories and characters who will bring about other themes."

H added, "I wrote a script about Doctor Doom, an antihero story I really like, and we're still talking about making it. I'm trying to get out from under this movie I made and this last season of Legion, and Fargo is coming back up… but for better or worse, these are the stories we want to hear right now. I think you can bury your head in the sand and say, 'That's unfortunate for our culture because they're simplistic.' Some people say that. I don't look at it that way. I think they are morality tales on a larger scale, and it's better to be part of the conversation than pretend the conversation isn't happening."

