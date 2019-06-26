Noah Hawley’s Doctor Doom Movie Still Possibility Even After Disney’s Acquisition of Fox

Just a couple of years ago, after the success of films like Deadpool and Logan, the universe of Marvel films at 20th Century Fox was looking brighter than ever. The studio started giving the green light to all sorts of different projects based on Marvel Comics, seemingly taking a bunch of creative chances and trying new things. However, all of that came to a halt when The Walt Disney Company purchased Fox, effectively clearing the path for the X-Men and Fantastic Four to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This meant that films like Drew Goddard’s X-Force team-up and Noah Hawley‘s Doctor Doom origin story were cast aside. Well, as it turns out, that may not actually be the case.

After proving his impeccable storytelling abilities with shows like Legion and Fargo, Hawley’s Doom movie was perhaps one of the most intriguing big screen prospects in the eyes of fans. Fortunately, this movie might night be dead after all. Hawley has continued conversations with Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, and he believes there is still an opportunity for his Doom film to get made.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about Legion’s final season, Hawley mentioned having a “sit down” with Feige, referring to himself as the “Marvel R&D department.” He then went on to explain that, while he’s busy with a couple of things at the moment, he’s still into the idea of bringing Doom to the big screen.

“What was interesting to me originally about the X-Men universe is these are movies that started in a concentration camp,” Hawley said. “They are clearly concerned with the true nature of human evil. It’s not just some cosmic force bringing about the end of the world. That’s what was always interesting to me here. Let’s explore through this genre the every day evils we do to each other, the ways we hurt each other and take each other for granted. There are different stories and characters who will bring about other themes. I wrote a script about Doctor Doom, an antihero story I really like, and we’re still talking about making it. I’m trying to get out from under this movie I made and this last season of Legion, and Fargo is coming back up… but for better or worse, these are the stories we want to hear right now. I think you can bury your head in the sand and say, ‘That’s unfortunate for our culture because they’re simplistic.’ Some people say that. I don’t look at it that way. I think they are morality tales on a larger scale, and it’s better to be part of the conversation than pretend the conversation isn’t happening.”

Now, if Hawley does end up making a Doctor Doom origin movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he will likely need to make a few changes to his initial script so that the character can eventually be folded into the rest of the franchise. That said, those changes probably aren’t too big of a deal, and a Doom movie would work just fine.

