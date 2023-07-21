Dune 2, Aquaman 2, and The Color Purple in Danger of Being Delayed to 2024 Amid Ongoing Strikes

Hollywood is at a standstill as the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild have decided to strike after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. This means that actors are not allowed to film or promote projects that are being released, and the studios are trying to decide what to do next. With both the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery is considering delaying some films until next year. According to Variety, Warner Bros. may delay Dune: Part Two, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Color Purple until 2024 due to the ongoing strikes.

Warner Bros. Pictures describes the Dune sequel as follows, "Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Dune: Part Two is directed by Denis Villeneuve and will bring back Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and will feature Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, on the other hand, has been in the news a lot lately with concerns about the budget and many reshoots. So maybe the delay could help the film succeed. DC Studios describes Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as follows, "When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. The film will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role, while Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman."

As of now, Dune: Part Two is slated to hit theaters on November 3rd, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive on December 20th, and The Color Purple hits theaters on Christmas Day. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates if these release dates change.

