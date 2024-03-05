Dune: Part Two Director Let Dying Fan Watch the Film Before It Premiered

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve let a dying fan watch the film before it premiered. The filmmaker was so touched by his story that he tossed his laptop over to help make his dream come true. The Washington Post talked to L'Avant, a Canadian charity, and their founder Josée Gagnon. The organizer alerted Villeneuve to the man's plight in Quebec. Once the Dune: Part Two director heard the story in a Facebook post, he had an assistant send over the laptop quickly. Gagnon was not allowed to tell this story until the film had released. The L'Avant founder also has chosen not to reveal the man's identity to protect his privacy. It's just a story that makes you feel good about the world because red tape didn't manage to stand in the way of this dream.

Sadly, the man did not complete the movie, but did manage to get through half of it. "I said: 'You don't understand, it's extraordinary what this man went through. The ending of a film, when you're going to die, it doesn't mean anything. … All this existed for him,'" Gagnon told the post. She would also say that not seeing the ending "didn't matter" and pointed out that the individual in question had a "very difficult start to life." Seeing people rally around his last wish was more than enough for the man. Gagnon would write that this message was, "worth all the gold in the world."

Is Dune 3 Happening?

As Dune: Part Two continues to skyrocket up the box office charts, a lot of fans have started wondering if Dune: Messiah will be fast-tracked. Well, Legendary CEO Josh Grode would love to see it. However, he's respecting Denis Villeneuve's wishes around the script writing process. CNBC talked to the executive about Dune: Messiah this week. It seems as though Dune 3 will only happen if the story knocks everyone off of their feet. (It probably will, Hollywood is not really known for punting on these kinds of money-makers.)If the opportunity arises, they'll be there waiting to get started.

"I think this is a movie where you know the word of mouth is going to carry it," Grode explained. "It is a stupendous piece of filmmaking. There's no other way to say it. I've just about run out of adjectives."

"We have to have all creative stakeholders aligned and support the vision," he continued. "I think everybody is very excited and really enjoying this moment and if Denis [Villeneuve] gets the script right and he feels that he can deliver another experience on par with what we've just completed then I don't see why not."

See Dune: Part Two For Yourself

(Photo: Warner Bors. Pictures)

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

