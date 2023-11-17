Dune: Part Two Changes Release Dates (Again)

Dune: Part Two has seen its release date changed yet again. For fans of the Dune franchise, it must seem like a tall order to see its movies on the big screen. Denis Villeneuve's Dune came out in 2021 when the pandemic was still keeping most audiences out of theaters, and Dune: Part Two has been delayed a time or two. Today was supposed to be the release date for Dune: Part Two, but Warner Bros. Discovery pushed it back from November 17th to March 14, 2024, then back a day to March 15th. Warner Bros. Discovery made another change to the sequel, but this time it moved the film up a couple of days.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Entertainment announced Dune: Part Two moves from March 15, 2024, to March 1, 2024. So instead of coming out in the middle of March, the movie will kick off the month instead. It shouldn't be too big of a change for those wanting to see Dune: Part Two on the big screen. If anything, this is a positive sign since fans can see it days earlier.

What is the story of Dune 2?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The cast of Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Dune prequel series gets a release window and new title

A prequel series for Dune is in development for Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service, and a new report claims the project has a new title and a release window. The Dune television spinoff, which was originally titled Dune: The Sisterhood, has reportedly been renamed Dune: Prophecy. IGN confirmed the name change, as well as the detail that the series is expected to debut on Max in the fall of 2024.

Dune: Prophecy has been previously described as being told through the eyes of a mysterious order of women known as the Bene Gesserit. Given extraordinary abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune. Members of the cast will also include Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen; Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez; Shalom Brune Franklin as Mikaela; Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen; Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline; Chloe Lea as Lila; Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart; Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino; Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia; Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides.