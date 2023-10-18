Timothee Chalamet Reveals Tom Holland Visited the Dune: Part Two Set

Dune: Part Two was originally supposed to be heading to theaters next month, but the film has been delayed due to the SAG strike. The sequel will see the return of some of the first film's stars, including Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides) and Zendaya (Chani). Of course, many know Zendaya for her role as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In real life, Zendaya is dating her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, who apparently visited the Dune set. In a recent interview with GQ, Chalamet talked about Zendaya and Holland.

"It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom would come to set too," Chalamet shared. "They're level. They're good Hollywood. They're good-energy Hollywood. And then Austin and Florence. I feel like I'm creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things."

Chalamet also praised Zendaya in an interview with Variety last year.

"She hasn't wrapped yet, and it's amazing. She's bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance. And she's really become a sister. I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend, and also to share stories about how amazing it is to work with Luca [Guadagnino], because we worked with him back to back on wildly different projects."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. New characters will include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

"I'm writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I'm eight years old again," he added. "That's very uncommon for me. It's the first time I've experienced it where I'm watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, 'Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.' [laughs] I don't know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you."

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024.