Dune: Part Two Director Denis Villeneuve Breaks Down Decision to Film Entire Movie in IMAX

The first Dune movie in 2021 was shot partially in IMAX, but for the upcoming Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve achieved a rare feat for a modern filmmaker, shooting the entirety of the sequel in the large-screen format. Very few other movies have had that opportunity, but Dune: Part Two shooting entirely in IMAX wasn't just a logistical decision for the filmmaker it was also one that came with the practicalities of the story and intricacies of its actual narrative. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Academy Award nominee Denis Villeneuve opened up about his thought process for shooting the entire movie this way.

"The thing is that in Dune Part One the idea was that we bring everything that will be linked with nature and space will be shot in IMAX. Because what is very interesting for a filmmaker is to use a change of formats as a new kind of of inner rhythm, you can increase some of the impact of some emotions or the impact of some revelations or discovering new landscape for using a change in the formats."

He continued, "Part Two is mostly shot in the desert so Greig Fraser (cinematographer) and I decided that we will go all for it. I used the changes of formats more going from a standard IMAX (aspect ratio) 1:43 to 1:90 which is like just like-- less abrupt but still I wanted... It's a much more immersive movie that it made sense for me to go full IMAX."

The follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune, the upcoming Dune: Part Two picks up where the first film left off and continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel. Warner Bros. and Legendary describe the film as follows:

"Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The cast for Dune: Part Two is once again a stacked ensemble including returning stars Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two's cast will also expand beyond the stars from the first film including newcomers Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), and Souheila Yacoub (The Braves, Climax).

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts, based on Herbert's novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. Dune: Part Two is scheduled for release on March 1, 2024 in theaters and IMAX nationwide, and internationally beginning on February 28.