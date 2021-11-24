Dune Returning to IMAX Theaters Next Month

Earlier this week, Dune left HBO Max after spending a month on the streaming service, and while that might be disappointing to fans who enjoyed the convenience of its availability, audiences will have the opportunity to check it out in its biggest format, as select IMAX theaters will be screening the film starting in December. Deadline confirmed that news, noting that fans can expect to see the sci-fi epic screening in IMAX locations beginning on December 3rd. In addition to giving audiences what will likely be their last opportunity to see the film on such a large screen, these screenings will also add to the movie’s $50 million IMAX box office worldwide.

Only two weeks after Dune landed in theaters around the world, Marvel released their latest superhero film Eternals, which bumped the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie out of the large-format theaters. Two weeks after that, Ghostbusters: Afterlife took over these theaters, with the start of December seeing a gap in IMAX-exclusive releases that allows Dune to return.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

One thing audiences shouldn’t expect for Dune, however, is a longer or extended cut landing either in theaters or on home video, with director Villeneuve noting that the theatrical release is the most complete vision of the story he could offer. Jason Momoa’s enthusiasm for the film and the production experience resulted in him expressing his desire for a six-hour version of the movie, though Villeneuve noted this wasn’t a cut of the film that existed.

“Jason is an exuberant being, larger than life in everything he does,” Villeneuve shared with La Presse [translated from French]. “He loves the movie, which he has seen four times so far. And every time he calls me to tell me how happy he is. It is true that if [editor] Joe [Walker] and I had let go, we could have done a version [that was several hours long] because I filmed a lot. But the final version is really the one that ends up on the screen. I have never done a director’s cut of any of my films.”

Check out Dune in IMAX theaters on December 3rd.

