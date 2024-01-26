Dune: Part Two IMAX Poster Released

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two is finally heading to theaters in March, and tickets for the film's early IMAX release are already on sale. The sequel had an exciting cast led by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides that also includes Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban. New characters will include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV. Today, a new IMAX poster was released, and it is sure to get fans of the format extra excited.

"We are proud to announce that #DuneMovie will be presented in IMAX 70mm Film, with select sequences in 1.43:1. Beginning March 1st at 12 flagship theatres. Tickets available now," the official account for IMAX shared on Twitter. You can check out the poster below:

Tenet Returns To Theaters with Dune: Part Two Sneak Peek:

Tenet was released in 2020 amidst the pandemic, and it was just announced that the movie is returning to theaters for one week in 70mm IMAX, IMAX Digital, and Standard 70mm beginning February 23rd. Tickets are currently on sale for Tenet's one-week theatrical run. The upcoming screenings of the film will feature exclusive footage from Dune: Part Two.

"Seeing the way audiences responded to our large format presentations of Oppenheimer, I'm thrilled that Warner Bros. is giving audiences a chance to see Tenet the way it was intended to be seen, on the largest IMAX and large format film screens, and I'm honored to have our movie warm up the film projectors for Denis' jaw-dropping Dune: Part Two," Nolan shared in a press release.

"As an audience member, I have always valued Chris's forward-thinking when it comes to shooting on film and especially in large formats," Villeneuve added. "As directors, we are completely in sync; on Dune, we shot several sequences for IMAX, and I simply loved it, so for Dune: Part Two, we pushed it to 100 percent of the movie. Working with the IMAX format was the only way to capture the experience of Arrakis, Giedi Prime, and the Imperium for audiences. That is why I am just as eager to see Tenet again, but now in 70mm IMAX, the way they filmed it, to fully appreciate his vision for this incredible film."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released on March 1st.