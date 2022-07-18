Dune: Part Two Announces Production Start With Photo

Years after production wrapped on Dune, the sequel Dune: Part Two is set to finally move into production, with the film's official Twitter account confirming that shooting has officially begun on the Denis Villeneuve film. This marks a significant milestone for the franchise, as the first film landed in theaters without official confirmation that it would be getting a sequel, despite Villeneuve making it clear that he was only adapting the first half of the Frank Herbert novel for the debut film. Luckily, Dune was both a critical and financial success, resulting in the announcement that Dune: Part Two would be hitting theaters on November 17, 2023.

"We're rolling. Production on Dune: Part Two has begun," the Twitter account shared.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin are all confirmed to be returning for the new film, with the project having also added Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Austin Butler in recent months.

Ahead of the release of Dune, audiences were hopeful that the first entry was enough of a hit to warrant a sequel, thought writer Jon Spaihts recently hinted that Villeneuve might actually end up delivering an entire trilogy of films.

"Dune Messiah is the next book, and it's one of three books with Dune, Dune Messiah, and Children of Dune, that covers the lives of the characters we meet in the first novel," Spaihts explained to The Playlist earlier this year. "Subsequently, there's a giant leap in time and the series gets stranger and more epic as it carries on. But Dune Messiah picks up years after the close of Dune, and yes, Denis has talked seriously about making that film as well, as a conclusion of the trilogy. Dune Messiah is a very interesting book, which in some ways, deconstructs Dune and plays as a cautionary tale, even more than Dune does, about the dangers of blending religion and politics, the hazards of following charismatic leaders, and the dangerous struggle that's always alive between the individual and institutions."

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments!