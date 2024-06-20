New The Penguin Trailer Starring Colin Farrell Released by Max

Max has released a new teaser trailer for The Penguin, a new original series that spins out of Matt Reeves' The Batman. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell reprises his role as the titular Penguin, one of Batman's many villains who is looking to build his criminal empire after the death of Carmine Falcone. However, Oz Cobb will have to contend with challengers from other crime families like the Maroni's and the Falcone's. The Penguin keeps the same visual tone as The Batman with a gritty noir esthetic, which fans of the Dark Knight will surely appreciate.

The trailer for The Penguin picks up after the final moments of The Batman, with Gotham City still flooded from The Riddler's attack. Penguin visits Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) in jail to let him know about Carmine Falcone's death and his ambitions to now call the shots. Believing the Falcones to be distracted, Penguin is aiming to take their businesses from them. This is where we meet Alberto Falcone (Michael Zegen) and Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). While Alberto has it out for Penguin, Sofia tells us that as Carmine's daughter, everyone thinks she's broken. You can check out The Penguin trailer below.

What is The Penguin about?

While plot details surrounding The Penguin are currently under wraps, it is expected to take place in the aftermath of the events of The Batman.

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), the eight-episode DC Studios limited series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves' The Batman epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures' global blockbuster The Batman. Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

"We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said in a statement when the show was announced. "It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in The Batman to the next level."

"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill," The Batman director Matt Reeves echoed. "Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham."

"I have long been a fan of the world of The Batman, and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen," said showrunner Lauren LeFranc.

Who stars in The Penguin?

(Photo: Teaser art for The Penguin - Max)

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

The Penguin debuts in September on Max.