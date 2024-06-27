Free Prime Gaming Games for July Include Baldur's Gate and More

Amazon announced this week the free Prime Gaming games that subscribers will get in July, a selection of different games headlined by one that'll be appealing to Dungeons & Dragons fans who invested tons of time into Baldur's Gate 3. No, Prime Gaming isn't giving away Baldur's Gate 3 itself, but it is giving away Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition to show how far the series has come. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition will be joined by five more free games in July with Prime Gaming subscribers getting just a few more days now to claim June's free games.

The other games outside of Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition that Prime Gaming subscribers can claim in July include Youtubers Life 2, Maneater, Cat Quest 2, Midnight Fight Express, and Masterplan Tycoon. Prime Gaming users won't get those games right at the start of July, however. They'll have to wait a bit longer than usual for them since Amazon is doing a totally separate set of giveaways ahead of Prime Day which means that the first three free games for July will start being given away on July 18th with the other three to follow afterwards.

The current schedule for the free games for Prime Gaming subscribers in July can be found below along with overviews of each game as well as the specific platforms you'll need in order to redeem the games.

Free Prime Gaming Games for July

Youtubers Life 2 [July 18, Amazon Games App] – Become the most successful Youtuber on the planet by creating videos, getting subscribers, attending events and interacting with fans while growing your channel.

Maneater [July 18, Epic Games Store] – Experience the ultimate power fantasy as the apex predator of the seas and terrorize the coastal waterways as a giant shark.

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition [July 18, Amazon Games App] – Revisit the classic Baldur's Gate adventure in the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion with all-new content including three new party members.

Cat Quest II [July 25, GOG Code] – Play as both a cat and dog as you explore their kingdoms solo or with a friend! Quest in a world filled with magic, curious monsters, and go on a catventure like never before.

Midnight Fight Express [July 25, GOG Code] – Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords.

Masterplan Tycoon [July 25, Amazon Games App] – Put your creativity and logistics skills to the test in this resource management game where you will build interconnected chains of products and unlock new missions.

And as a refresher as to why these games are being given away so late in July, Prime Gaming subscribers should know that they can claim 15 additional games for free this month. Those are all being given away as a buildup to this year's Prime Day event with the first of those coming on June 27th and the last on July 11th.